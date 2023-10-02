BEDFORD, Ind. (WTVO) — An Indiana woman was arrested on Tuesday following an almost year-long investigation into alleged abuse, neglect, and the eventual death of the woman’s 18-month-old child.

Cheyenne Hill, 33, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to WXIN. An arrest affidavit obtained by Law and Crime revealed graphic allegations of abuse and neglect.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an investigation began on November 23, 202, when Hill’s infant daughter was airlifted to a nearby hospital due to a suspected brain bleed, broken collar bone and bruises to her head.

“Pictures of [the girl] prior to being transported to Indianapolis revealed a swollen and deformed head and bruising on her forehead and the left and right sides of her face,” wrote Detective Captain James Slone in the affidavit. “Red-brownish marks were observable underneath both eyes.”

A babysitter reportedly told police that the child had multiple injuries in the days leading up to her death, however Hill told the babysitter previously that “under no circumstances are you to call an ambulance or take her in yourself, I will make the decisions. That is my child.”

The affidavit also detailed Hill’s alleged animosity towards her child. The 33-year-old allegedly messaged her boyfriend that “[She] was [expletive] terrible last night when we came back. I wouldn’t stop crying. I wanted to throw her.”

Hill also allegedly threw food on the floor for her daughter to eat, called the child “ugly,” and “not a nice kid,” and believed the child would have been the next “Jefferey Dahmer” because “something wasn’t right with her.”

Hill was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.