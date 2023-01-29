ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The theft risk is so high for Kia and Hyundai cars that some insurance companies are no longer covering them.

State Farm and Progressive are refusing new coverage requests in cities like Columbus, Ohio, St. Louis and Denver.

Hyundai and Kia models that use a physical ignition key can be easily stolen with just a USB cable, and thieves are taking advantage of the design flaw. Chicago Police said that 44% of all stolen vehicles in 2023 have been either a Hyundai or Kia.

The car companies called the insurers’ decisions regrettable in statements to “The Drive.”