Invasive ‘murder hornet’ spotted in the US for the first time

(CNN) — Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse: “murder hornets” are now in the United States.

‘Asian giant hornets’ are an invasive and potentially deadly species and they’ve just been found in the U.S. for the first time.

Researchers nicknamed it the “murder hornet” its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.

They’re also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

The hornets are more than two inches long and have reportedly been attacking bee hives in Washington state.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the U.S.

