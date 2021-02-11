Iowa ‘bathroom bill’ would restrict school restroom use to individual’s biological sex

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A proposal that has stalled at the Iowa Statehouse in previous years in now gaining traction.

The bill would require people to use the bathroom of their sex assigned at birth. The bill is now eligible for debate in the full Iowa Senate.

Senator Jim Carlin, the bill’s sponsor, ays he’s not trying to target trans people but is concerned about the safety of others in restrooms.

But opponents say if the bill passes it would actually lead to more awkward situations than not.



“I’m sure no one on the committee or in the public would want a 39-year-old adult man, transgender man, such as myself, using the girls’ restroom at an elementary school,” said Kristian Maul, who opposes the proposed legislation.



Currently, under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, gender identity is a protected class.