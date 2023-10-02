GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (WTVO) — An Iowa firefighter was arrested and charged with 13 counts of arson last Thursday following an investigation into “a string of arson fires” in April.

Kendall Rhoads, 60, also faces one count of reckless use of fire or explosives. Rhoads, a fireman with the Holland Colfax Township Volunteer Fire Department for the past six years, would allegedly set the fires before responding with the fire department to assist in subduing the flames.

Investigations into Rhoads’ arsons began in April, when police began looking into a string of fires. According to police, most of the arsons were ditch fires, while others included buildings on abandoned properties.

Rhoads was booked into the Grundy County Jail.