ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The IRS will start accepting returns on Monday for residents who feel like getting a jump on their taxes.

Tax experts said that those who file early and online are more likely to get their tax refunds faster, but those of the procrastinating type will have a few extra days this year.

April 15 falls on a weekend and April 17 is a holiday in Washington D.C., so returns are officially due by April 18.

The IRS said that most refunds should be processed about three weeks after returns are accepted.