(WTVO) — Congress needs to get moving this week to keep the government running.

Funding is set to expire on Friday, meaning the House and Senate will probably have to pass a short-term extension to avoid a shutdown. A temporary agreement would give congressional bargainers more time to hammer out a full-year spending plan.

The White House said it is optimistic that a temporary deal will get done, but a top Republican negotiator said that the GOP and Democrats are still about $26 billion apart on a long-term budget deal.