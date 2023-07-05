ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Consider: the hot dog. The great American summer food is found everywhere from ballparks to backyard BBQs.

We may be able to agree that a hot dog is a sausage on a bun, but what we seem unable to agree on is whether or not it’s a sandwich, like other meat-on-a-bun combinations.

Pork sausages originated in Frankfurt, Germany, and were called frankfurters (or “frank” for short). You may have also heard a hot dog referred to as a “wiener,” after the German name for Vienna, Austria, where pork and beef sausage was made.

A German immigrant sold sausages on a bun on the streets of St. Louis in the 1880s, so customers could handle the sausage without burning their hands. Hot dogs were reportedly sold at Coney Island in New York City in 1867, at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893, and at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis in 1904.

The sausage and bun combo has been called a “hot dog” since at least the 1890s.

But is a hot dog a sandwich?

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a sandwich as “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between,” as well as “one slice of bread covered with food.”

According to that technical definition, a hot dog would certainly be a sandwich.

However! The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) announced their “official policy” on the “hot dog as a sandwich” controversy, which reads “Limiting the hot dog’s significance by saying it’s ‘just a sandwich’ is like calling the Dalai Lama ‘just a guy’. Perhaps at one time its importance could be limited by forcing it into a larger sandwich category (no disrespect to Reubens and others), but that time has passed. We therefore choose to take a cue from a great performer and declare our namesake be a ‘hot dog formerly known as a sandwich.'”

President of the NHDSC, Eric Mittenthal, pointed out that “It’s called a hot dog when it’s on a bun. It’s called a hot dog when it’s not. The bun is irrelevant to the nature of the hot dog; therefore, it is not a sandwich.”

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, who this year claimed his 16th victory in Nathan’s Hot Dogs’ annual 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest by eating 62 dogs in 10 minutes, proclaimed on Twitter in 2017 that “I want it to be known the hot dog stands free and independent from the tyranny of the sandwich.”