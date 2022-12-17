Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(WTVO) — Cities across the country are banning gas appliances in an effort to protect the environment and residents’ health, and it could become a national ban as early as next year.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will begin a formal review process that could lead to regulations and a potential total ban. The Enviornmental Protection Agency said that switching to electric appliances can reduce emissions.

Research also shows that harmful particles emitted by gas stoves can cause asthma and other respiratory issues, especially in children.