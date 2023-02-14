ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was Valentine’s Day, which may have had some people thinking about love.

Some people say that “love at first sight” is real, but Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic, said that it is only connected to passion.

She added that there are three things that make up love; intimacy, passion and commitment.

Albers said that if anyone experiences “love at first sight,” it could be that them rewriting a love story to meet an expectation.

She also said people who think they have fallen in love with someone at first sight will want to make sure by looking to see if they have some shared hobbies or values with their significant other.