CHICAGO (AP) - A 39-year-old convicted felon appeared to be "hunting" for somebody to shoot shortly before he opened fire and killed a 9-year-old boy as he played in front of his Chicago home, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Darrell Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Janari Ricks on Friday evening in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood. Johnson was ordered held without bond at a court hearing on Tuesday.