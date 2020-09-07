It’s National Beer Lover’s Day!

(CNN) — Grab a mug because it’s National Beer Lover’s Day!

Beer brewing has a long history. William Penn had a special place to make beer within his Pennsylvania colony.

That spot in the Pennsbury Manor is open to tourists and beer fans.

There is no set recipe for beer, and the drink has evolved over the centuries.

It often takes years for brewmasters to develop the expertise needed to make beer.

