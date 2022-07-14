(WTVO) — Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73, her family confirmed on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,” the family said in a statement.

Donald Trump released his own statement via his platform Truth Social, remembering Ivana as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric,” he wrote.

Ivana Trump grew up in the former Czechoslovakia and married real estate developer Donald Trump in 1977. The couple divorced in 1992.