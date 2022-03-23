(WTVO) — One million meals are being sent to Ukrainian citizens, and refugees at the Polish border, thanks to Ivanka Trump.

The eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy close to 158,000 pounds of food, according to WLFA. Trump reportedly contacted different non-profit organizations to package the shelf-stable meals. Trump coordinated the effort with the UPS Foundation and her partners, City Serve, City of Destiny and the Pentecostal European Fellowship.

Once packed, the meals of oatmeal and goulash will be sent to Warsaw, Poland, where faith-based organizations and volunteers will deliver the food to Ukrainians in need, according to Fox News.

“The Ukrainian people have shown inspiring courage and resilience during the invasion of their country by Russia. As is often the case, pain and hardship are disproportionately borne by the most vulnerable,” Trump said. “With this food, I hope to provide a small source of comfort and nourishment for Ukrainians who are suffering so greatly.”

Trump’s mother, Ivana Trump, grew up in Soviet-occupied Czechoslovakia. This has reportedly led to Trump having a “very personal connection” to the Ukrainian conflict.