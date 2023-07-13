PACE, Fla. (WTVO) — A Japanese steakhouse in Florida has closed its doors after an investigation into seven people who allegedly ingested methamphetamine after eating together at the restaurant.

The investigation into Nikko Japanese Steak House began when seven people were hospitalized after eating at the restaurant on June 9, according to WKRG.

One of the victims, Jordan Gray, said she and her husband began experiencing symptoms after they left the restaurant, according to USA Today.

“None of us slept. All of us had racing hearts. It was very scary,” said Gray.

Drug tests conducted the next day confirmed the Grays were positive for methamphetamine and negative for all other drugs.

Detectives tested two bottles of soy sauce, along with packets of to-go soy sauce, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the investigative report, multiple employees told deputies a co-worker was acting erratically on June 9, and believed the suspicious co-worker unknowingly contaminated the food.

However, no charges were filed after deputies were “unable to determine who contaminated the food due to a lack of witness observations and surveillance footage.”

Despite the lack of charges, the steakhouse announced on July 7 that they would be closing due, in part, to media coverage.

“Today, a family owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media,” Nikko’s ownership and management said in a Facebook post.

“We are heartbroken, but were unable to sustain the cost to stay open, when it seemed that every day, a local news outlet wanted to find something else to report on.”