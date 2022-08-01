WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — A collection of jewelry Elvis Presley gifted to his manager Colonel Tom Parker has gone up for auction.

The collection, which had been missing for over 50 years, includes over 200 items like rings, cuff links, watches and chains. The items were authenticated by Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ former wife.

A guitar Elvis played during his comeback special is expected to sell for over $1 million.

“Well, I would rather see it go into hands that people who would really care for the pieces and take care of it, or hold it close to them knowing that it was Elvis’, or that Elvis himself gave it to Colonel Parker,” Priscilla said.

The auction takes place August 27.