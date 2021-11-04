John Deere strike: latest rejected contract is ‘last, best and final offer’

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (WTVO) — Two days after union members rejected a new contract offer from John Deere, the company is telling workers it was their “last, best and final offer.”

United Auto Workers voted 55% against the offer, which included a 10% pay raise and an $8,500 bonus, on Tuesday.

Strikers say they have to hold their own after the company posted record profits this year.

“All of us made our own decision whether to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ I held no ill will on what you voted. I mean, it’s your own freedom of opinion, and how you feel comfortable in life right now, and what this contract holds in your life,” said a striking John Deere worker who was not identified.

No progress has been made since the union rejected the deal, but a company spokesperson says the two entities are still talking.