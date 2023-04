(WTVO) — Johnson & Johnson is offering nearly $9 billion to settle its baby powder lawsuit, an increase from the $2 billion originally set aside.

More than 60,000 parties sued the company, claiming that J&J’s talcum powder caused cancer.

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 under the proposal and see court approval to pay the settlement over 25 years.

The proposal does not include any admission of wrongdoing.