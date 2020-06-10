Johnson & Johnson starting human trials for COVID-19 vaccine in July

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WTVO)–Johnson & Johnson is expected to start human trials of the coronavirus vaccine in late July.

The multinational corporation announced in a press release that the clinical trials under their Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies were initially going to begin in September, but results of preclinical data have placed them ahead of schedule.

“Based on the strength of the preclinical data we have seen so far and interactions with the regulatory authorities, we have been able to further accelerate the clinical development of our investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine,” Chief Scientific Officer of J&J Paul Stoffels said.

The study, which will take place in U.S. and Belgium, will evaluate 1,045 healthy adults and senior citizens.

Johnson & Johnson has been collaborating with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and global partnerships, such as Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. and Catalent Biologics, to optimize their supplies production.

“Our goal is to ensure we can deliver a vaccine to the world and protect people everywhere from this pandemic,” Stoffels said.

