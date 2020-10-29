Judge grants restaurant’s restraining order against Gov. Pritzker’s indoor dining ban

GENEVA, Ill. (WTVO) — A judge in Kane County granted a Geneva restaurant’s request for a temporary restraining order against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 ban on indoor dining.

The Geneva steakhouse FoxFire will remain exempt from the executive order, a judge ruled on Monday.

FoxFire’s petition argued that all of Pritzker’s executive orders and disaster proclamations since the initial March 9th order were invalid under Illinois law. The first proclamation expired on April 7th.

Prtizker’s authority to issue executive orders comes from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act which limits the use of emergency powers to 30 days. The Act does not say whether the governor can extend his emergency powers indefinitely.

Pritzker is expected to appeal the ruling.

