TICKFAW, La. (WTVO) — A Louisiana judge, already facing criticism for returning a child born of rape to the rapist, is under fire again for ordering a 7-year-old girl back to a home where she was reportedly molested.

According to WBRZ, Rodney Magee and his brother, Patch Magee, were arrested for the crime last year.

Judge Jeffrey Cashe ordered that the child attend unsupervised visits with her mother at the home where the abuse took place, according to court records.

“Over my thirty plus years of legal practice, I have never been engaged in such domestic and custody case of this magnitude and alleged criminal conduct, i.e. where the child living with her mother and her live-in adult man, along with his brother allegedly sexually assault the child at the child’s home,” wrote Attorney Rodney Erdey, who is representing the girl’s father, Brett Schliegelmeyer.

“I am very concerned over this child’s health, safety and well-being, as well as how our judicial system will truly protect this child, presently and in the future,” Erdey said.

Cashe previously drew controversy for his decision to award custody of a child, born to a girl who was raped by a 30-year-old man when she was 16, to her rapist. And, he ordered the woman, Crysta Abselseth, to pay child support.

After public outcry, Cashe reversed his decision and revoked custody, according to PEOPLE.