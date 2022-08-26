DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down one of Texas’ few remaining firearm restrictions, finding a law that barred adults under the age of 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth on Thursday ruled that a state law prohibiting most 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying a handgun violates the Second Amendment and cannot be enforced.

He stayed the ruling for 30 days.

The decision came in a case brought last year by a gun rights advocacy group and a man and a woman who argued they should be able to carry handguns for protection.