Jury deliberations begin in trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — Jurors are deciding the fate of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter.

She is the officer that shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April. Potter cried on the stand Friday as she testified, saying that she meant to draw her taser instead of her gun when she shot Wright.

The defense contended that Wright’s shooting was an accident, but prosecutors said that she was well trained and should have known the difference between a taser and a gun.

“Now, members of the jury, this case is in your hands as judges of the facts,” said Judge Regina Chu of Hennepin County, Minn. “I am certain you realize this case is important and serious and, therefore, deserves your careful consideration.”

Potter faces more than seven years in prison if convicted of First Degree Manslaughter. Prosecutors have said that they will push for a longer sentence.