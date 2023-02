ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Justice Department is sending $231 million to states to help administer their so-called “red flag laws” and other crisis intervention programs.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have “red flag laws,” which are designed to temporarily remove guns from people who may show violent behavior to stop them from hurting themselves or others.

They generally allow family members or law enforcement to ask for a court order to take away the weapons for up to a year.