‘Justice’ sought after Chicago police ID dead suspect, 13

CHICAGO (AP) – A suspect fatally shot by Chicago police in what the department called an “armed confrontation” has been identified as a 13-year-old.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that Adam Toledo of Chicago died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

Chicago police say an officer was responding to a scene where gunfire had been detected early Monday, and the officer shot the suspect.

Police say officers had been dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side shortly after 2 a.m. after what is called ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of gunfire in the area.

According to police, a foot pursuit ensued which resulted in a confrontation in the alley of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue. The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest, police say. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

Elizabeth Toledo says her son was full of life, and wants to know what happened to him.