Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted footage on October 28 described as showing the final radio sign-off for one of its K-9 officers, Justice, as the dog retired after eight years of service.

In the footage, Justice is seen in shot as a dispatcher recounts his achievements during what is described as a “very successful career”.

“Justice has had 215 apprehensions,” the speaker says, adding that he located 18.5 kilograms of marijuana, 695 grams of meth, 3.2 kilograms of hashish, three grams of heroin, 132.1 grams of cocaine, 41.3 grams of opioids, and 24.8 grams of ecstasy.

“K-9 Justice, enjoy your well-deserved retirement,” the speaker says.

Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful