MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVO) — A heartfelt moment between two partners was captured in Tennessee.

K9 “Citron” was barking with joy when reunited with his human partner, Officer Jordan Brown. The team had been separated for a week while Brown was on vacation out of the country.

Citron leapt into Brown’s arms upon his return. Fast friends, Brown and Citron have been on patrol together at Mount Juliet Police Department since June 30.