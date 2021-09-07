Kankakee school loses state recognition over mask policy

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A Christian school in northeastern Illinois that declined to enforce a mask mandate has lost state recognition but will seek accreditation in other ways.

Kankakee Trinity Academy is a pre-K-to-12 school in Kankakee. It won’t be able to participate in events affiliated with the Illinois Elementary School Association or Illinois High School Association.

It also will lose access to state aid for certain programs. The school has 350 students. Kankakee Trinity will seek accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International.