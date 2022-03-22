TOPEKA, Kan. (WTVO) — The Kansas Senate voted Tuesday to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, citing biological differences which create a competitive disadvantage.

The Senate passed Bill 484 with a vote of 27 to 12.

“Scientifically, the difference goes way beyond puberty,” said Sen. Mark Steffen (R). “It starts in utero and progresses through even the elementary age.”

According to KSNT, the bill, known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” requires all interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, and club athletic teams that are sponsored by public educational institutions to be expressly designated as one of the following, based on the biological sex of the team members:

Males, men, or boys

Females, women, or girl

Or coed or mixed.

The bill would also clarify that teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls “shall not be open to students of the male sex.”

Opponents of the law argue the bill would exclude transgender children from participating in sports for the gender they identify with.

Nationally, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made headlines after posting the top time in the NCAA swimming championship’s 500-yard freestyle.

Thomas, a former male swimmer for Penn State for three years, is now shattering records on the women’s team.

The NCAA does not have a universal policy on trans athletes. Instead, they follow the national governing body’s guidelines for each sport. USA Swimming allows Thomas to compete based on her testosterone levels.