Kanye West’s company gets millions in federal small business loans

(CNN/WTVO) Kanye West’s fashion brand “Yeezy” reportedly got between two million and five million dollars in government coronavirus aid loans.

The government’s paycheck protection program was intended to help small businesses keep workers employed during the coronavirus-related shutdown.

The news about Yeezy came out Monday.

According to USA today, it came to light when the Small Business Association released data on companies given more than $150,000 from the program.

West has previously claimed to be a billionaire.

Yeezy didn’t immediately respond to request for comment on the news.

The New York Times reported other recipients less affected by the pandemic, such as manufacturing and construction companies, Planned parenthood clinics, law firms, the Girl Scouts, high-dollar hedge funds, and political groups. Other notable names include sculptor Jeff Koons, who has a net worth of $200 million, and BIG3, a professional basketball league under Ice Cube. A large franchisee of Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants received loans totaling $15 to $30 million.

Politician-owned businesses also borrowed from the program, including a minor league baseball team owned by the family of the governor of Ohio.

