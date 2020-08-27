Kenosha Police arrest 9 out-of-town suspects in school bus, bread truck, minivan with fireworks, gas masks, helmets

Authorities disperse protesters out of a park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Kenosha Police say a citizen tip led them to arrest 9 people who arrived in “suspicious” out-of-state vehicles with helmets, gas masks, fireworks, and drugs on Wednesday night.

According to police, Kenosha officers and U.S. Marshals took up surveillance on a black school bus, bread truck and tan minivan who met in a remote lot near State Highway 50 and Green Bay Road in the early evening hours.

Police then followed the vehicles to a gas station near Washington Road and 30th Avenue where several occupants were seen filling fuel cans, official said.

Police say they suspected the occupants of the vehicles were “preparing for criminal activity related to the civil unrest” and made contact with the occupants.

The minivan attempted to drive away, but Kenosha Police stopped the vehicle and forced entry to the minivan and arrested the occupants, police said.

In a statement, police said the vehicle contained “various items including helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and suspected controlled substances.”

In total, nine people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

