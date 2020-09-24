(AP) — Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse have launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter as not just a scared teenager acting in self-defense, but an American hero akin to the Minutemen who fought at the nation’s founding.
The dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for the 17-year-old’s defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.
The Fight Back Foundation released a video this week analyzing Rittenhouse’s movements throughout the evening that lead to a Rittenhouse shooting three men, killing two of them.
But some legal experts say there are risks in turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that could play into a stereotype that he is a gun-crazed militia member out to start a revolution.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’
- Stray Shower Or Two Possible Today, Big CoolDown Arrives Next Week
- Louisville mayor: 2 officers shot are recovering
- ‘I honestly teared up’: Man finds massive 9-carat diamond at Arkansas park
- Village of Winnebago announces trick-or-treating hours
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!