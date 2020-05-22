Kidnapped Florida boy, 9, found dead

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert for a Florida boy who was allegedly abducted by two men has been canceled after the child was found dead Friday morning, authorities said.

The FDLE said 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley was abducted by two men driving a light blue four-door sedan.

Police say officers were called to a Home Deport parking lot Thursday night, where they met his mother, 47-year-old Patricia Ripley.

Ripley allegedly told police that she had been followed and then ambushed by the men, who demanded drugs before taking both the boy and her cell phone.

Alejandro, who police say was autistic and non-verbal, was last seen near Southwest 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami.

The FDLE did not say whether or not they had identified his alleged abductors or if the men were in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

