Authorities in Tampa, Florida, arrested a man and charged him with kidnapping and grand theft auto after he stole a truck with two children inside, footage captured on October 10 shows.

According to local media, the father of the two children flagged down an officer when he realized the truck had been stolen.

Bodycam footage posted to Facebook by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest taking place, as one of the children in the car could be heard telling the deputy, “That’s not my dad!” as the officer tries to cajole the man out of the truck.

“Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down by the truck’s driver and immediately pursued the vehicle. Within minutes, the suspect, Kevin Smith, was taken into custody,” the post said.

The two children, aged 4 and 8, were not injured and returned safely to their father, according to the post.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful