Kids, aged 12 and 13, shot by driver after throwing snowballs at passing cars

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Two children in Wisconsin are recovering from being shot after a driver fired at them for throwing snowballs at passing vehicles.

Police say the children will survive — but neighbors are outraged at the motive behind the violence.

The unseasonable weather of the last few weeks left enough snow to make some snowballs.

Authorities say children in this neighborhood decided to throw them at passing vehicles.

One vehicle responded with violence.

Milwaukee Police say two kids were hit in Saturday’s shooting. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Birch Avenue, where they found the girl with a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, the boy was found with a gunshot wound.

Both kids are expected to be ok.

Police say the snowball struck a white Toyota and the driver of the vehicle fired shots into the group of kids.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone who might have information about this case to come forward.