The idea for a children’s playground goes back as far as 1848, but the first playground actually opened in 1887 in San Francisco, Calif.

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WTVO) — Two children were burned after they used a slide that someone had poured acid onto.

Crews were called to Bliss Park Playground in Longmeadow, Massachusetts around 9:40 a.m. Sunday for a suspicious substance on the playground equipment, according to the Longmeadow Fire Department.

EMS was dispatched to a nearby residence at the same time for a report of two children with burn-like injuries after leaving the park.

Firefighters determined that three of the playground’s slides had been covered in muriatic acid.

An investigation showed that the pump room in the basement of a pool building had been broken into. Two fences had been climbed and the cover to a ventilation shaft was torn off, which is how the perpetrators entered the room.

The room is where the chemicals used to operate the pool are stored. The Haz-Mat team determined that this where the muriatic acid that was poured on the slides came from.

The fire department believes that the suspects might have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms, as well as their clothes showing indications of being degraded from contact with the acid.

The playground area will remain fenced off until the fire department determines the next step, though the rest of the park is open. All hazardous materials have been cleaned up and removed, according to the department.