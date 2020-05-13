Krispy Kreme is giving FREE dozen donuts to 2020 graduates

(WJW) — Krispy Kreme wants to give graduates a reason to celebrate since they won’t get the opportunity for a traditional graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since many graduates won’t get to walk the stage, Krispy Kreme is offering up something sweet for both high school and college seniors: On May 19, seniors can get a 2020 ‘Graduate Dozen’ FREE by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag to prove their senior status, to a participating shop. Any of the items, below, will do:
- Cap and gown with 2020 tassel
- Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
- 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2020 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other Class of 2020 senior swag
Krispy Kreme says the high school or college senior must be physically present to redeem the FREE doughnuts on May 19. Also, participating locations may require ID. This offer is not valid for online ordering.
The ‘2020 Graduate Dozen’ will be available to buy from May 18 to May 24.
The doughnuts include an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.
