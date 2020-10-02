Kyle Rittenhouse to sue Biden campaign for libel

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. The way his lawyers tell it, the teenager wasn’t a scared, gun enthusiast in over his head when he fatally shot two protesters. He was a courageous defender of liberty, a patriot exercising his right to bear arms amid chaos in the streets. But some legal experts say Rittenhouse’s lawyers are taking big risks by turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that mirrors the law-and-order re-election campaign of President Donald Trump. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP)

(WTVO) — An attorney representing Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two people during a Kenosha riot last month, has announced plans to sue former Vice President Joe Biden and his campaign for libel after Biden shared a video suggesting the teen is a white supremacist.

According to Fox News, Rittenhouse’s attorney, Lin Wood, made the announcement on Wednesday after Biden’s campaign posted the video to Twitter.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

The video, with the caption “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” references President Trump’s response to a question from moderator Chris Wallace, asking if he was willing “to condemn white supremacists and militia groups.”

The U.S. has been rocked by violent civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

In the Biden campaign’s video, Rittenhouse, who is accused of murdering two people and wounding a third during a clash with demonstrators, is shown. Rittenhouse’s legal team has argued that the 17-year-old was defending himself when he fired his weapon at pursuers on August 25th.

After the video was released, Wood announced his intention to sue on Rittenhouse’s behalf, saying “He falsely accused a 17-year old boy & prejudiced Kyle’s legal rights.”

According to CBS News, the Anti-Defamation League examined Rittenhouse’s social media activity and said it found no sign that he was associated with extremist movements.

