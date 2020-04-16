Land O’Lakes removes Native American woman from packaging

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (WTVO) — Land O’Lakes says they are removing the 92-year-old image of a Native American woman from their packaging.

Although critics have called the image of the Native American woman as racist and culturally insensitive, Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford said that was not a motivation for the change.

In a press release, Ford said, “as Land O’Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture—and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products”.

The new packaging will be released throughout 2020.

