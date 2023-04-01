NEW YORK (WTVO) — The largest egg producer in the country has seen their profits surge thanks to high prices.

Cal-Maine Foods reported that their revenue had doubled and profits rose by 718% last quarter thanks to higher egg prices, according to CNN. The controls about 20% of the country’s egg market.

They said that their average selling price in the quarter ending on Feb. 25 was double the average from a year earlier, rising from $1.61 for a dozen eggs to $3.30.

Even though their prices rose, so too did their total number of sales. The total number of eggs sold in this time rose 1%, making its overall revenue rise by 109% to $997.5 million.

In addition to revenue, profits rose greatly as well. While their net income was $39.5 million a year ago, it has soared to $323.2 million. This made the company’s shares jump 4% in premarket trading.

“American families working to put food on the table deserve to know whether the increased prices they are paying for eggs represent a legitimate response to reduced supply or out-of-control corporate greed,” said a letter sent by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Katie Porter to Cal-Maine and other major egg producers last month.

An outbreak of avian flu has forced farmers across the country to kill millions of hens. This reduced egg supplies, which helped to drive up prices. Cal-Maine stated that none of its production facilities have reported positive tests for avian flu.