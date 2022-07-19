Police arrested a Queens man on charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (WTVO) — A security guard working on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot to death on-location early Tuesday morning.

According to Variety, the unnamed crew member was sitting in his car at 5:15 a.m. in Brooklyn, where filming was to take place later that day. Variety said the man was part of set security to reserve parking and guard trucks.

An unknown assailant approached the car, opened the door, and shot him, according to reports of the incident.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni and is one of three “Law & Order” shows airing on NBC.