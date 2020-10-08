Law enforcement thwart ‘massive statewide’ plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor

DETROIT (AP) — Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”
Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.
