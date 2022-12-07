CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new class-action lawsuit alleges that the makers of TGI Fridays “Mozzarella Snack Sticks” do not actually contain mozzarella cheese.

On Monday, a federal judge in Chicago ruled the lawsuit can proceed after plaintiff Amy Joseph accused the company and Inventure Foods Inc, the makers of the cheese sticks, of filling them with cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella.

Joseph’s suit contends that only the small print on the back of the package reveals the truth.

According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. granted TGI Fridays request to be removed as a defendant in the case, as the chain licenses the mozzarella sticks from a vendor who actually makes them.

The judge allowed the class action lawsuit to continue against Inventure Foods, based on Joseph’s “reasonable understanding that mozzarella sticks, by definition, contain mozzarella cheese.”

“We are pleased with the judge’s ruling. The judge agreed with us that the claims in the lawsuit have merit, the case should not be dismissed,” Joseph’s lawyer, Thomas Zimmerman Jr., said to USA TODAY. “We intend to proceed against Inventure Foods on behalf of the nationwide class of purchasers of TGI Fridays mozzarella sticks.”