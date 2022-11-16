(WTVO) — Two New York attorneys were disbarred on Tuesday after they plead guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail at an empty police car during George Floyd protests.

According to New York’s Appellate Division, First Department, Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman qualified for automatic disbarment after they guilty pleas back in June, Reuters reported.

The court’s order released on Tuesday retroactively dated their disbarment to June 2. That was when Mattis and Rahman admitted to conspiracy to commit arson and possess an explosive device in Brooklyn federal court. They reportedly understood that they would lose their law licenses.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 18-24 months for the two, who have each agreed to pay $30,137 in restitution to New York City.

Rahman had represented tenants in the Bronx as a public interest lawyer while Mattis worked as an associate at law firm Pryor Cashman. He had been furloughed in April 202 due to COVID-19.