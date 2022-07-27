(WTVO) — After falsely being claimed to have died on Tuesday, Dow’s son Christopher said on Facebook that the ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star passed away early Wednesday morning surrounded by family.

Dow’s son Christopher confirmed his death through the star’s Facebook page.

“We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best—’It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony,'” the post said.

Dow played Wally Cleaver on the hit 1950’s television show. He was diagnosed with cancer in May. Dow leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Lauren, son Christopher and daughter-in-law Melissa, granddaughter Tyla, brother Dion and sister-in-law Judy, as well as extended family and friends.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place,” Christopher said. “He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: “Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.”