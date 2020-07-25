Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

(WTVO) — Regis Philbin, legendary television host, has reportedly died at 88. TMZ reports that Philbin passed away after a heart-attack in his New York home Saturday morning.

Philbin was once dubbed “the hardest working man in showbiz.”

We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.” Family statement to ABC

In the late ’80s, Philbis got his biggest break by landing a co-hosting gig with Kathie Lee Gifford, which most know as ‘Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee.’

Philbin is also well-known for hosting the hit TV game show “Who Wants to be a Millionare?”

