(WTVO) — LEGO released a new animated short to promote their updated “Back to the Future” time machine kit.

“Brick to the Future” features LEGO depictions of Marty McFly and Doc Brown driving a new version of the DeLorean time machine made famous in the movie franchise. The latest design is more detailed than the version released in 2013.

It has some very cool features, including working gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, a light-up flux capacitor and a hood that opens.

It even comes with Doc and Marty mini-figures and a hoverboard.