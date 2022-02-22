CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that the city will be ending it’s indoor mask mandate in concert with state officials on February 28th.

“Based on key data, it looks as if the worst of the Omicron surge is behind us and we will be able to safely remove these emergency measures instituted to protect the health and safety of our residents,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “I want to thank Chicagoans and in particular, our business community for adhering to these measures and helping us pass through this difficult time while keeping restaurants and other businesses open.”

Gov. JB Pritzker announced on February 9th that he would drop the indoor mask mandate on February 28th.

Masks will still be required in public schools and public transportation.