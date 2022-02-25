WITCHITA, Kan. (WTVO) — A liquor store in Kansas has pulled more than 100 bottles of Russian vodka off it’s shelves in a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to KSN, Jamie Stratton, the wine director and partner of Jacob Liquor Exchange, said “I guess this is our sanction. We don’t support it. There’s no reason to support it. There’s no reason for them to invade the Ukrainians, and this may be small, but every small thing makes a difference.”

Stratton said he put the vodka in a back room.

“If a customer requests these items, obviously we’re here to sell. That’s what we do,” Stratton said. “But I’m not going to put it on the shelves. There’s no reason for it to be here. We’re not supporting them.”

Stratton said he replaced the Russian vodka with Ukrainian vodka.

According to WOOD, the owner of a Grand Rapids, Michigan bar also said he was pulling Stolichnaya and Smirnoff vodka off his shelves.

“It’s a protest against the aggression,” said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids.

Similarly, the Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, Vermont tweeted a video showing a bartender pouring its Stoli down the drain.

Smirnoff “traces its origins to the distillery established by P.A. Smirnoff in Moscow in 1864,” according to its website, but is currently a brand of Diageo, which also owns Guinness and Crown Royale.

Stolichnaya also originated in Russia, but is currently controlled by a German group.