Texas man arrested after allegedly stabbing 5-year-old girl at McDonald’s Playland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said a 25-year-old man stabbed a little girl at random Tuesday afternoon at a McDonald’s in El Paso, Texas.

The man walked into the McDonald’s play area and stabbed the 4- or 5-year-old girl who is listed in stable condition following surgery, police said in an alert.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested at a Super Lodge motel and charges are pending, police said.

McDonald’s Corporation said in an emailed statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and her family. We are grateful for the quick response of local first responders. As this is an active police investigation, any questions need to be directed to the appropriate authorities.”

The stabbing took place in the 9400 block of Dyer, which is between Wren and Sanders avenues. Police sent out an alert about the stabbing just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

